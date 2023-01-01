Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh booked for sexual harassment after junior coach's complaint

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has been booked for sexual harassment after a junior coach accused the former India hockey star of the crime on Thursday.

The female coach, who is also a national level athlete, said Sandeep Singh allegedly invited her to his official residence where she was allegedly molested.

She has also accused the minister of harassing other female players.

On Thursday, the woman made the accusation during a press conference held at the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) office in Chandigarh. The minister, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless and called for an independent probe.

A day later, the coach approached the police with a complaint against the BJP minister. “I have given a complaint to the SSP madam here. I am hopeful that I will get justice and Chandigarh Police will investigate my complaint by getting to the bottom of things,” she told reporters.

The woman also demanded that she be provided security. A senior police official confirmed the receipt of the complaint.