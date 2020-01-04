'He doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style': Ole Solskjaer snaps at Van Persie for making comments against him

‘When I listen to Ole, he sounds like a really nice guy. I would like to see him a bit more mean at times — just be angry. I see him smiling now after a game like that. This is not the moment to smile,’ said Persie.

During the weekly conference, Solskjaer did not hold back when asked about Persie's comments. ''I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me,'' snapped Solskjaer. ''He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change.''

"Robin, he took my No 20 and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well,''

"...because I’m not in medieval times," Solskjaer said as he left the conference.