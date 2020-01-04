'He doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style': Ole Solskjaer snaps at Van Persie for making comments against him

In a weekly press conference, Manchester United manager Ole Solskjaer slammed former Man Utd striker Robin Van Persie for making comments agaisnt him.
Earlier, the Dutchman had criticised Solskjaer for 'smiling' after a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal away from home. He made the comment as a pundit for BT Sport after Solskjaer's post-match interview.
‘When I listen to Ole, he sounds like a really nice guy. I would like to see him a bit more mean at times — just be angry. I see him smiling now after a game like that. This is not the moment to smile,’ said Persie.
During the weekly conference, Solskjaer did not hold back when asked about Persie's comments. ''I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me,'' snapped Solskjaer. ''He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change.''
"Robin, he took my No 20 and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well,''
"...because I’m not in medieval times," Solskjaer said as he left the conference.
A Twitter user, suggested Ole's grumpiness wrote, "For as much as I think Solskjær is great at handling the pressure, this might be the first time it almost seemed a bit visible that he's getting fed up."
On the workfront, Manchester united will play against Watford in the 3rd round of FA Cup on January 4, followed by a clash against league title holders Manchester City in a domestic cup (Football League cup) semi-finals.
