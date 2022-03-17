He can be better than Virat: Wasim Jaffer makes a prediction about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy

Newly-appointed captain Rohit Sharma led India to an unbeaten run at home in the recently-concluded home season and has been hailed by former cricketers and Pundits.

One of them to heap praise is former India batsman Wasim Jaffer, who feels that Rohit can become a better Test leader than former captain Virat Kohli.

"Yes, he can become a better Test captain than Virat Kohli. Don't know how many Tests he will captain, but tactically I feel he is one of the best captains and we are seeing the results of how they have whitewashed each series. It feels like the captaincy has come in the hands of the right person," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Under Rohit, India did not lose a single match as the Men in Blue went on to win 14 straight games across all formats. Recently, India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the two-match Test series.

Rohit will next captain Mumbai Indians in the IPL on March 27 against the Delhi Capitals.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:32 PM IST