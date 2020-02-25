Havish Asrani, Hardee clinch recorded contrasting victories to claim CCI Sub-junior titles

Mumbai: Havish Asrani and Hardee Patel recorded contrasting victories to claim the Sub-Junior Boys’ & Girls’ crowns respectively in the CCI Juniors Prize-Money Table Tennis Tournament 2020, at the Cricket Club of India Table Tennis Room.
The event is conducted under the aegis of the MCDTTA. The boys’ summit clash was a one sided contest as Havish controlled play from the start and crushed the hopes of Akshat Jain charging to an easy 11-4, 11-7 and 11-6 win and emerge champion.
On the other hand, the girls’ final witnessed a fierce battle between Hardee and Sana D’Souza and went the distance. The two paddlers alternately shared the first four games, before Hardee hit some fine winners to unsettle Sana to comfortably win the deciding game and complete a satisfying 11-5, 5-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4 win and clinch the top honours.
Earlier, in the boys’ semi-finals, Havish faced initial resistance from Mainak Nestala before scoring a 14-12, 11-6 and 11-8 win. In the other match, Akshat outplayed Chaitanya Ahuja recording an easy 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 victory.
