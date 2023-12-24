'Have Nothing To Do With New Body: Brij Bhushan Singh Plays Down Meeting With BJP Chief JP Nadda After WFI Suspension; Watch

WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment and suspended | (Credits: Twitter)

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the controversial former head of the Wrestling Federation of India, downplayed his recent meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi and distanced himself from the ongoing controversy surrounding the WFI.

The Sports Ministry promptly suspended the newly-elected WFI body just three days after it conducted fresh elections and appointed Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Kumar Singh as the new president.

The Ministry cited rule violations during the election process as the reason for the suspension, a claim contested by Brij Bhushan, who asserted that the polls were conducted fairly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Brij Bhushan's first reaction since WFI suspension

In response to the uproar from wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat, Brij Bhushan claimed that the entire issue surrounding the WFI elections had been "politicized."

"The whole matter has been politicised. I have nothing to do with the new WFI body, but the elections were fair. WFI will decide the future course of action now.

"I have worked 12 years for the wrestlers. Time will tell if I have done justice...Now decisions and talks with the govt will be done by the elected people of the federation...," the BJP MP told reporters after meeting with Nadda.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Sports Ministry Suspends WFI Body 3 Days After New Chief Sanjay Singh Comes Into Power

He was also asked about the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by several female wrestlers but Brij Bhushan refused to answer that question.

"Sexual harassment case is in court, I wont speak on it," Singh said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sports Ministry comes down hard on WFI

The Sports Ministry's decision to suspend the WFI stemmed from concerns over the new body's abrupt announcement of organizing U-15 and U-20 nationals, which allegedly occurred "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

The ministry also criticized the new body for operating under the "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers," a deviation from the National Sports Code.

Furthermore, the new body reportedly continued its activities in the same premises, Brij Bhushan's official residence, where previous office-bearers allegedly engaged in the sexual harassment of players.