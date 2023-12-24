Bajrang Punia Ready To Take Back Padma Shri After Sports Ministry Suspends WFI, Says 'Trolls Are Calling Us Desh Drohi'

Superstar athlete Bajrang Punia is set to take back his Padma Shri award as he welcomed the Sports Ministry's decision to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after it elected Sanjay Kumar Singh as its new president earlier this week.

The Ministry said that the wrestling body had flouted the rules and regulations during the December 21 elections and also said that Sanjay Singh's appointment was made in haste even as the WFI Secretary protested against the same.

Bajrang Punia hails Sports Ministry's decision

"The Ministry has taken the right decision," Bajrang told Aajtak. "We were accused of being politically charged, they said we are divided by our region. It was portrayed like Haryana vs UP. Sir, we win medals for the country. They were threatening everyone. What, Brij Bhushan is bigger than the government?

"Our stand remains the same. Brij Bhushan and his people should not be part of the WFI. In every state association, he has his people," he added.

Punia ready to take back his Padma Shri

Bajrang, who left his Padma Shri on a pavement outside PM Modi's residence in Delhi, went on to reveal that the wrestlers were being trolled on social media for their stance against the WFI and were also being labelled as traitors by a section of the fraternity for their repeated protests.

"We were awarded (Padma Shri) by the government because of some good things we did for the country. Definitely, we will do it (take it back).

"Trolls are calling us 'desh drohi (traitor)'. Why? We have given our blood and sweat to the country. All these trolls are Brij Bhushan Singh's supporters. Who are these trolls to label us?" Bajrang said.

Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan face backlash after WFI elections

Singh is a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his appointment was met with fierce backlash from the protesting wrestlers Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat among others.

Olympic medallist Sakshi decided to quit the sport while Punia surrendered his Padma Shri in protest after Sanjay Singh succeeded Brij Bhushan on Thursday.

Brij Bhushan is facing sexual harassment charges filed by several female wrestlers but the BJP MP was seen celebrating Sanjay Singh's victory in the WFI elections because he knew that he would still be calling the shots in the Federation even though he wasn't heading it any more.