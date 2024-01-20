 Has Sarfaraz Ahmed Left Pakistan And Shifted To London? Quetta Gladiators' Manager Reveals Truth
Has Sarfaraz Ahmed Left Pakistan And Shifted To London? Quetta Gladiators' Manager Reveals Truth

Pakistani media is claiming that Sarfaraz Ahmed left his home country as he sees no future there in terms of his cricket and selection in the national team

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed created quite a stir back home in Karachi as news of him shifting to London emerged in the local media on Saturday.

Pakistani media is claiming that Sarfaraz left his home country as he sees no future there in terms of his cricket and selection in the national team and therefore, moved to the United Kingdom with his wife and two children.

But Quetta Gladiators' manager Azam Khan refuted the stories surrounding the 36-year-old, revealing that he has gone to London to meet his son who is studying there.

The veteran wicketkeeper was dropped from the Pakistan squad after the first Test defeat against Australia in Perth following scores of 3 and 4 in the series opener.

He played in the second warm-up match against Victoria XI after that but wasn't picked in the final XI in the next two Tests which Pakistan lost.

Sarfaraz has played 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in 2007. He led Pakistan to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy

