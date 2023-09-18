Haryana Police Nabs 20-Year-Old BA Student For Circulating 'Doctored Obscene Video' Of Female Wrestler

In a recent development, Haryana police apprehended a 20-year-old BA student on Monday for circulating a manipulated and explicit video involving a prominent female wrestler from the state, who has proudly represented India on the international stage.

The arrested individual, known as Amit alias Akashy Ravan, was taken into custody after he deliberately disseminated the offensive video with the aim of garnering more followers on his social media accounts.

The accused hails from Barwala, located in Hisar district.

The police's swift response in this case followed a formal complaint lodged by the concerned father of the female wrestler.

The accused is alleged to have utilized the wrestler's image in the video and shared it across various social media platforms.

Accused charged under Section 66 of IT Act

DSP Ravi Khundia, speaking to reporters, stated, "The Jind CIA-1 team apprehended the young man, Amit of Barwala, who incorporated the wrestler's image into an explicit video, intending to boost his social media following and engagement.

"We have placed him in custody, and as part of the interrogation process, we will thoroughly investigate the entire matter."

Strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false information about anyone on social media- SP Jind pic.twitter.com/4orBlo5l0b — Jind Police, Haryana, India (@JindPolice) September 18, 2023

Furthermore, initial findings indicate that the video in question was doctored and circulated with the malicious intent of tarnishing the reputation of the female wrestler.

It has also been revealed that the accused does not possess a criminal record and has been charged under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

