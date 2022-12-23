Harris Shield cricket: Prasoon Singh shines as Swami Vivekanand International school clinch title

Mumbai: Prasoon Singh, a young prodigy, who can bowl off-spin as well as doosra, went on to defend just six runs in the last over against Kurla's Al Barkaat MMI English school to help his team Swami Vivekanand International School from Kandivali to clinch their first ever Harris Shield title.

In December 1998, the SVIS school was founded and this championship gave them a wonderful reason to celebrate their 25th anniversary with a bang.

SVIS won the final, which was held at the Bombay Gymkhana, by two runs.

Prasoon finished with match-haul of nine wickets. He was later adjudged Player of the Match. Admiral K Swaminathan, AVSM, VSM, Chief of Staff Head Quarter Western Naval Command and former Test captain Dilip Vengsarkar awarded the prizes to the players who played in the 126th edition of Harris Shield (U-16) Cricket Tournament.

On resumption of third day's play, Al Barkaat School required 169 runs to win the final. At one stage, they required only 22 runs in 4 overs, with 5 wickets in hand. However, they failed to do so and finished on 166-9 in 40 overs. Prasoon claimed 4-52 and right arm medium pacer Swayam Sail took 4-58 respectively.

QuoteCoach Albert Fernandes and Captain Swayam showed a lot of faith in me. I'm pleased with my performance throughout the tournament. This is a very big achievement for all of us.- Prasoon Singh, Player of the Match

Brief Scores: Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivali) : 166 &192 beat Al Barkaat MMI English School (Kurla) : 190 & 166/9 in 40 overs (Agney Adi 50*, Swayam Sail 4/58, Prasoon Singh 4/52) by 2 runs.Other awardees*

Best Batsman : Raza Mirza ( Parle Tilak, English) 423 runs in 3 matches*

Best Bowler : Saad Khan (Al Barkaat MMI English) 28 wickets in 5 matches*

Best All-rounder : Agastya Bangera (IES New English, Bandra) 227 runs & 14 wickets in 3 matches