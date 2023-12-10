Harris Shield 2023-24: General Education Academy Faces Swami Vivekanand International In Final

In a thrilling showdown set to unfold at the iconic Cricket Club of India, Brabourne Stadium, the 127th edition of the Harris Shield sees debutants General Education Academy, Chembur, locking horns with seasoned champions Swami Vivekanand International, Borivali.

The stage is set for an epic clash as the underdogs aim to upset the former champions in this high-stakes inter-school cricket final organised by the Mumbai Schools Sports Association.

In a remarkable journey to their first Harris Shield appearance, General Education Academy from Chembur has turned heads with their teamwork, surprising even defending champions Swami Vivekanand, Khadavali, in the first round. Coach Aniket Surve attributes their success to cohesive team play, emphasising that each player has a defined role, making them stand out.

Surve, humble about his role as an instructor, gives credit to the boys who have made their school proud. Despite missing two key strike bowlers in the upcoming final against Swami Vivekanand International Borivali, Surve expresses confidence in his team's abilities.

Keep an eye on the tournament's youngest player, 11-year-old Shardul Fagare, representing General Education Academy. Proving that age is just a number, Shardul has been a standout performer, contributing significantly to his team's success. As the final approaches, he aims to make a lasting impact.

Swami Vivekanand International, Borivali coach Mahesh Lotlikar acknowledges the strength of their opponents, General Education Academy, stating that they are a formidable side, setting the stage for an exciting and closely contested match.