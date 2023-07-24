 Harmanpreet Kaur Likely To Get 2-Match Ban After Outburst vs Bangladesh As ICC Mull Over 3 Or 4 Demerit Points
Harmanpreet Kaur could miss a couple of Asian Games fixtures set to take place in September in China.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur could well miss first two games in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games on charges of equipment abuse and public criticism of match officials after the tied third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Harmanpreet was adjudged leg before off a Nahida Akter delivery while trying to sweep but she claimed that she got a bottom edge and in a fit of rage shattered the stumps before walking back to the pavilion. Later at the post match presentation ceremony, she termed the level of umpiring as "pathetic" and also sarcastically asked the umpires to be called to join the teams for the trophy ceremony. 

Her boorish behaviour had prompted Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana to walk away with her team and urge her Indian counterpart to learn some "manners".

Stakeholders deliberate over the punishment to be given to Team India skipper:

There is still some deliberation going on whether she should get three demerit points or four as there are two charges -- match equipment abuse and criticism of match officials." In case there are four demerit points in a space of 24 months, you either miss a Test or two limited over games -- in this case first two games of Asiad.

In case it is three, then she will only cop financial penalty," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. The charges against Harmanpreet have been pressed by ICC international panel match referee Akter Ahmed, who is also from Bangladesh. Both teams were locked at identical score of 225 and three-match ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw.

The two sides also played a three-game T20I series before this, which ended in a 2-1 victory for India.

