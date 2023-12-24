Hardik Pandya On Track To Play T20I Series Against Afghanistan And IPL 2024: Reports

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya remains on track to play in the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan in January, contrary to earlier reports. According to The Times of India, the Baroda-born cricketer has completely recovered from his ankle injury and has been training every day to don the blue jersey again.

On Saturday, several reports made rounds that Pandya could be out of action for the next few months due to the injury and will struggle to make it to IPL 2024. The seam-bowling sustained the ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune and was ruled out of the remaining matches after missing a couple of fixtures.

Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll… pic.twitter.com/b05BKW0FgL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2023

"He has completely recovered from his ankle injury. He has been training every day. Hardik is fit and fine. In fact, he has been working out daily. All the talk about him going to miss the IPL is just rumour. There are still four months left for IPL 2024, so anything at this moment, is just speculation," a source confirmed to the TOI.