Harbhajan Singh to contribute Rajya Sabha salary to daughters of farmers for their education and welfare

Legendary Indian off-spinner and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said that he would contribute his Rajya Sabha salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare.

He tweeted: “As a Rajya Sabha member, I want to contribute my RS salary to the daughters of farmers for their education & welfare. I've joined to contribute to the betterment of our nation and will do everything I can. Jai Hind”.

Harbhajan was elected unopposed as the Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

He had said that he will promote sports.

AAP had swept the Assembly election in Punjab by winning 92 out of 117 seats.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:36 PM IST