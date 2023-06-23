'Happy Retirement': Netizens React To Cheteshwar Pujara's Exclusion From West Indies Tour

Cheteshwar Pujara. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India's premier Test batter, Cheteshwar Pujara's exclusion from the upcoming two-Test series in the West Indies has sent shock waves across social media users. Several fans have predicted it to be the end of the veteran batter's career as the BCCI looks to groom the youngsters for the next World Test Championship cycle.

Pujara's omission has likely come from his disappointing outing in the World Test Championship against Australia at the Kennington Oval, managing scores of 14 and 27 in the marquee event. The Saurashtra batter participated in the game on the back of some strong returns for Sussex in the County Championship. However, he couldn't contribute as per expectations, leading India to a 209-run loss. Hence, the BCCI has included the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad.

The 35-year-old has indeed been a nucleus of India's Test batting line-up for over a decade. He will always be remembered for his contribution in India's twin series victories in Australia, fighting hard, and copping blows on his body to ensure his side achieved the holy grail. The veteran batter starred with 521 runs, including three centuries, in the 2018-19 leg as India won by 2-1.

He went on to score 271 runs in four matches when India returned Down Under in late 2020, scoring three centuries. Pujara faced 211 deliveries for his 56 runs in the fourth innings of the final Test in Brisbane to help India chase down 328 to stun the hosts. In 103 Tests, the right-handed batter has mustered 7195 runs at 43.60 with 19 centuries. His debut also came against Australia in 2010.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Cheteshwar Pujara's exclusion from West Indies tour:

