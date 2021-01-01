Happy New Year: From Sachin Tendulkar to Cristiano Ronaldo, sportspersons extend wishes for 2021

2020 was rather a depressing year not only for sportsmen but also for the fans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Several sporting events, including the Euro 2020 and the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), were either cancelled or postponed as the pandemic wreaked havoc globally.

However, as all things, good or bad, come to an end, the year 2020 has ended. And, sportspersons across the world have extended their greetings and wishes to begin the year 2021 on a joyous note.

New Year greetings from sportspersons

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday extended greetings to his fans on the occasion of New Year and said "may 2021 be a year to always remember for the best reasons".

Ronaldo also acknowledged the impacts that the coronavirus pandemic had on the world but stated that it is time to bounce back and try to turn 2021 into a turning point.

"2020 was not an easy year, there's no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world. But now it's time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference. Because no matter how hard is the fall, what really defines us is the way we get back on our feet and how fast we are ready to face new obstacles," Ronaldo said in a Facebook post while sharing a picture with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and kids.