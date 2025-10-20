Happy Diwali 2025: Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan & Saina Nehwal Extend Festive Wishes To Fans

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal wished fans Happy Diwali on social media. Saina shared a picture with her husband, Parupalli Kashyap while wishing fans on the auspicious occasion.
Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. This vibrant festival, known as the Festival of Lights, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.
The celebrations typically involve performing prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks light up the night sky, creating a dazzling display that adds to the joyful atmosphere.
