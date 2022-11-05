Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Fans celebrate star batsman's special day in Melbourne, watch

Virat Kohli | PTI

Virat Kohli fans celebrated the Indian star batsman's 34th birthday in Melbourne and wished him good luck while cheering for him to win the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The Indian fans present in Melbourne came together to celebrate the former captain's birthday and showered well wishes on the 34-year-old. Fans present there also cut a cake with Virat's name on the cake with loud cheers of hip hip hurray for the Indian player who has been in great form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Fans across the globe adore Virat for his batting prowess and the absolute gem of a person that he is. His never give up attitude serves as an inspiration to many around the world.

The batter has wowed fans with his love for the game and his penchant for fitness, lifting the Indian side's fitness standards and bringing about a change in the Indian dressing room. He has also been a great ambassador for cricket with a sheer passion for test cricket which has seen a decline in the audience with the T20 format being preferred by most viewers.

India will face Zimbabwe on November 6 in their final Super-12 encounter and will look to win the match to cement a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.