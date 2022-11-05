Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Team India celebrates as star batsman turns 34, watch

Team India celebrated Virat Kohli's 34th birthday on Saturday in Melbourne ahead of their must-win clash against Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Kohli celebrated his birthday with Team India's mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who turned 54.

In a video shared by the BCCI's official Twitter handle, the duo were seen cutting a cake and then sharing it with their teammates.

The Indian fans present in Melbourne came together to celebrate the former captain's birthday and showered well wishes on the 34-year-old. Fans present there also cut a cake with Virat's name on the cake with loud cheers of hip hip hurray for the Indian player who has been in great form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Fans across the globe adore Virat for his batting prowess and the absolute gem of a person that he is. His never give up attitude serves as an inspiration to many around the world.

The batter has wowed fans with his love for the game and his penchant for fitness, lifting the Indian side's fitness standards and bringing about a change in the Indian dressing room. He has also been a great ambassador for cricket with a sheer passion for test cricket which has seen a decline in the audience with the T20 format being preferred by most viewers.

India's Test success in recent years under his leadership is a testimony to the passion that Virat exudes for Test cricket. He has been instrumental in the team's victories in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

The team won the Border Gavaskar trophy twice in Australia in the year 2018-19 and 2020-21. Under his leadership, the team also made it to the finals of the first-ever ICC World Test Championship in England.

Touted as a modern-day great in cricket, Virat has cricket stats that players dream of. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket with 24350 runs from 477 matches.

The batter also is joint-second with Ricky Ponting to score the most number of international hundreds with 71 centuries to his name, only behind cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Most successful Test captain

He is India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins from 68 matches and also holds the record for the most number of runs in T20Is with 3932 runs in 105 innings and became the highest run scorer in T20 World Cups, going past Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 1016 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Virat has also attained some championship gold along with his team, winning the Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.