Hanuma Vihari Vows ‘Never’ To Play For Andhra After ACA Asks Him To Resign As Captain For Shouting At Politician’s Son

Veteran Andhra Pradesh cricketer Hanuma Vihari made shocking revelations regarding his resignation from captaincy duties following Andhra Pradesh's quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing 2023-24 Ranji Trophy at Holkar Stadium in Indore

Andhra Pradesh was knocked out of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season after losing 2022 champions Madhya Pradesh by just 4 runs in the quarterfinal on Monday, February 26. With a target of 170, AP were bundled out for 165 in 69.2 overs.

Following the quarterfinal defeat, resigned Andhra Pradesh skipper Hanuma Vihari made shocking claims behind stepping down from his leadership role. The 30-year-old took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy post about resignation from captaincy.

Hanuma revealed that Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association was asked him to resign from the post of captaincy for shouting at a '17th player', who happened to be the son of a politician, during Ranji Trophy match against Bengal.

"Ranji trophy 2023/24. We fought hard till the end but it wasn’t meant to be. Gutted to lose an another quarters with Andhra" Vihari wrote on Instagram.

"This post is about some facts I want to put forward. I was the captain in the first game against Bengal, during that game I shouted on (at) 17th player and he complained to his dad (who is a politician), his dad in return asked the Association to take action against me."

"Although, we chased 410 against last year’s finalists Bengal I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine." Veteran Andhra cricketer added.

Andhra Pradesh chased down the target of 410 to win their opening match against last season's finalists Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Thereafter, there was a surprise change in leadership in Andhra Cricket Team as Ricky Bhui took over the reins of the team as a captain, replacing Hanuma Vihari.

Though Vihari continued to play under the captaincy of Bhui, several questions were raised whether Andhra cricketer was sacked or resigned from his leadership role.

Hanuma Vihari denies personal attack on politician's son

Hanuma Vihari further stated that he didn't say anything personally to politician's son and slammed Andhra Cricket Association for giving importance to a player with political influence rather than to him who played for Team India.

He revealed that he felt 'embarrassed' after being asked to resign as a captain but continued to play because of love for his team.

"I never said anything on a personal note to the player but the association thought that player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left-handed, took Andhra to knock outs 5 times in the last 7 years and played for India in 16 tests." Vihari stated.

"I felt embarrassed but the only reason I continued playing this season because I respect the game and my team," he added.

Vihari vows not to play for Andhra anymore

Hanuma Vihari disheartenedly stated that he felt embarrassed after resigning from the captaincy but opted to remain silent until he made shocking revelations.

Vihari concluded by saying he will never play for Andhra following his forced resignation from captaincy, put an end to his 8-year association with team.

"Sad part is association thinks that players have to listen to whatever they say and players are there because of them. I felt humiliated and embarrassed but I’ve not expressed it out until today." Vihari stated.

"I’ve decided that I’ll never play for Andhra where i lost my self respect. I love the team. I love the way we’re growing every season but association doesn’t want us to grow." he concluded.