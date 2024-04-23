 'Hamaara Captain Aisa Ho': Fans Chant Slogans In Rohit Sharma's Support Ahead Of RR vs MI IPL 2024 Match; Video
HomeSports'Hamaara Captain Aisa Ho': Fans Chant Slogans In Rohit Sharma's Support Ahead Of RR vs MI IPL 2024 Match; Video

'Hamaara Captain Aisa Ho': Fans Chant Slogans In Rohit Sharma's Support Ahead Of RR vs MI IPL 2024 Match; Video

Fans chanted several slogans in Rohit Sharma's support ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2024 game.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has arguably gets massive shout outs from his fans regardless of where an IPL match takes place. With the Mumbai Indians' bus stuck in Jaipur traffic on Monday, fans had the chance to catch a good glance of Rohit as they chanted all kinds of slogans for the former captain. He also waved back at them.

RR vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes The First Bowler In IPL History To Take 200 Wickets; Watch
With the fans chanting 'Mumbai cha Raja - Rohit Sharma' and Hamaara Kaptaan kaisa ho, Rohit Sharma jaisa ho', the right-handed batter gave them a smile and waved back at them. Rohit's support among the fans has increased even more after Hardik Pandya was announced as Mumbai Indians' skipper, with the latter facing boos at the stadiums during the toss.

Rohit Sharma falls for a single-figure score as Mumbai Indians crash to another defeat:

Nevertheless, fans didn't exactly get their money's worth as far as Rohit's batting was concerned. The Nagpur-born cricketer fell in the opening over to Trent Boult for 6. With the five-time champions reeling at 20-3 and 52-4 at one stage, Nehal Wadhera and Tilak Varma joined hands to stitch a 99-run stand.

Tilak Varma top-scored with 65 to propel the Mumbai Indians to 179-9, but Sandeep Sharma equally shared with astonishing figures of 4-0-18-5. Nevertheless, the run-chase of 180 was a walk in the park for the home side. Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to form with an unbeaten 104 and an unbroken 109-run partnership with Sanju Samson.

