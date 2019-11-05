HAL-built football ground as per FIFA standards ready for inauguration

Bengaluru: A Football complex with artificial Football ground with flood lighting as per FIFA standards will be inaugurated at HAL Sports Club here tomorrow by HAL Director (HR) V M Chamola.

Former Indian Football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia and Shekhar Shrivastava, CEO (Bangalore Complex, HAL) would be present, HAL said.

"The aim is to spot and develop players of exceptional calibre and prepare them to be professional players for the tough domestic and international tournaments and provide the right kind of infrastructure that matches the international standards", said Chamola.

"The football complex within the sprawling HAL Sports Club is capable of organising various top class tournaments and training," HAL said in a statement.