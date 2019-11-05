AFI associates with Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon 2019

Gurugram: The Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon on Tuesday announced its association with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Artemis Hospital and Nutritional food brand Provee.

"A successful run and the world-class experience in any running event is only possible with the joint effort of many teams and brands. We are proud to have AFI, Artemis Hospital and Provee joining us in the 5th edition of Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon, Gurugram. The status of the run has gone up with these brands on board. It gives a lot of value to runners and to the professional athletes," said Abhishek Mishra, who has conceptualized the Millennium City Marathon (MCM).

The Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon has received a license from AFI and has become an approved event. The AFI has associated with 11 private marathons in the country. The participants in the Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon will be eligible to qualify for various other marathons in India such as the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon and so on through the certificate received after completion of their race at ATMCM.

"Athletic Federation of India has associated with Millennium City Marathon, Gurugram. This race is happening since 2015 and has seen growth to become one of the most popular runs for amateur and elite runners in NCR. We will give our best support to make it a great race for competitive athletes and a wonderful run for all other participants," said C.K. Valson, Secretary, AFI.

One of the biggest hospitals in Gurugram, Artemis Hospital has joined the Apollo Tyres Millennium City Marathon as the medical partner and will provide medical assistance during the fifth edition of the event.