WIFA Women’s Football League 2019-2020: Denise Pereira hat-trick in Bodyline’s big win

Mumbai: Bodyline SC powered by the fine hat-trick from Denise Pereira charged to another thumping 8-0 win against Utkarsh Krida Manch FC, Pune in a Group-A match of the 2nd WIFA Women’s Football League 2019-2020, at the Cooperage ground here on Monday.

Denise struck the opening goal in the seventh minute and later scored two quick goals in the 32nd and 36th minutes to complete her hat-trick. Karen Pais chipped in with two goals, while Retika Sahani, Ash D’Silva and Kimberly Fernandez contributed with one apiece to round off the winning margin.

Earlier, Delfiya Pereira continued with her impressive scoring form and struck a brace of goals in leading Community Football Club of India (CFCI), Mumbai to a convincing 4-0 victory against Riva Fc, Kolhapur in another Group-A league match. Jennifer Rayar and Renuka Juvekar scored the other two goals to seal the second win for CFCI.

Results: Community Football Club of India, Mumbai: 4 (Delfiya Pereira 2, Jennifer Rayar, Renuka Juvekar) bt Riva FC, Kolhapur: 0.

Bodyline SC: 8 (Denise Pereira 3, Karen Pais 2, Retika Sahani, Kimberly Fernandez, Ash D’Silva) bt Utkarsh Krida Manch FC, Pune: 0.