'Had his wife defending him': Mitchell Johnson slams David Warner's wife Candice amidst Ashes selection

Former Australian pace bowler Mitchell Johnson has criticized Candice Warner, the wife of David Warner, for her defence of her husband's recent selection in the Australian squad for the World Test Championship final against India and the first two Tests of the Ashes series. Many were surprised by Warner's inclusion in the squad due to his lack of form in recent games. Some fans and experts criticized the selectors for choosing Warner.

Candice defends husbands selection

In response to the criticism, Candice expressed her surprise that David Warner was being singled out, stating that the entire team needed to perform well, not just her husband. She argued that the Australian team did not have a better option than Warner and asked, "If Dave doesn't perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that's better?" Candice made these comments during an appearance on Fox Sports' The Back Page.

Selection should be based on current form

However, Johnson was not impressed with Candice's defence of her husband. While acknowledging Warner's past achievements for Australia, Johnson emphasized that a player's selection should be based on current form and not on previous performances. Therefore, Johnson disagreed with Warner's inclusion in the squad.

‘We’ve all appreciated Warner’s tremendous career as an opener and what he’s achieved. But that’s not what it’s about,’ Johnson wrote in his column for the West Australian.

‘His form has not been up to scratch for a while now.’

‘Warner even had his wife Candice defending him in her panel role on the TV show The Back Page this week.

‘Her loyalty might be admirable but it was all a bit weird and cringey when she said: “If Dave doesn’t perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that’s better?”’

‘I hate that argument. If players were only judged on their previous achievements then Dennis Lillee would still be opening the bowling for Australia and Ricky Ponting would be batting at No.3.’

Read Also David Warner’s wife Candice has a huge request for Australian batsman