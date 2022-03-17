David Warner’s wife Candice has a huge request for Australian batsman

Australia batsman David Warner’s wife, Candice has a request for her hubby after the opener was spotted using a hammer during the second Test match against Pakistan in Karachi recently.

A video shared by The Pakistan Cricket Board on their official Twitter handle shows Warner using a hammer to repair a part of the pitch during the Test match.

PCB captioned it, “The Thor hammer made another cameo today.”

The video was well-received by cricket fans on social media, who had a fun time watching the Aussie opener in action albite with a hammer.

The video caught the eye of Warner’s wife, Candice, who made a big request to her husband. “I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!!” Candice commented on the tweet.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw as the hosts finished the final day at 443-7 during their chase of a 506-run target.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (196) and Mohammad Rizwan (104 not out) put on a heroic effort to shore their team to safety.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:42 PM IST