 'Gujarat mein hun, mera khaana nahi milega na': Mohammed Shami leaves Ravi Shastri in splits on diet question
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Gujarat mein hun, mera khaana nahi milega na': Mohammed Shami leaves Ravi Shastri in splits on diet question

'Gujarat mein hun, mera khaana nahi milega na': Mohammed Shami leaves Ravi Shastri in splits on diet question

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami has been in sensational form with the ball in IPL 2023 and continued his touch against the Sunrisers Hyderabad with a four-wicket haul.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
article-image

In the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, Mohammed Shami has been a standout performer for the Gujarat Titans. Shami has been particularly impressive with the new ball, helping his team gain an early advantage in almost every game. He has been responsible for reducing the opposition to two or three down in the first six overs. On Monday, May 15, Shami took three wickets inside the field restrictions to take his tally of powerplay wickets to 15 out of the 23 he has in IPL 2023.

Read Also
Mohammed Shami's wife requests Supreme Court for uniform laws on divorce
article-image

Shami reveals reason behind his form

Currently, Shami is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, holding the coveted purple cap with 23 wickets to his name. Shami added four wickets to his tally during his team's comprehensive 34-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shastri asked Mohammed Shami cheekily about his diet, mentioning that he is looking stronger and fitter than ever and despite playing for almost 1.5 months in heat in the IPL, he is running faster and with even more strength. Shami was quick to respond saying, "Gujarat mein hun, mera khaana nahi milega na. Lekin Gujarati food enjoy kar raha hun (I am in Gujarat. I won't get my food here. But, I am enjoying Gujarati food nonetheless.)"

Read Also
Watch: Gujarat Titans hold special ceremony to celebrate milestones for Mohammed Shami & Wriddhiman...
article-image

Ahmedabad pitch assisting my skillset

According to Shami, the wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium provides assistance to seam bowling and movement, particularly at the start of the innings. Therefore, he aimed to hit the right areas, maintain tight lines, and force the batters to play.

Shami's excellent form not only bodes well for the Gujarat Titans going into the knockouts but also for Team India, as the World Test Championship (WTC) final is fast approaching.

Read Also
Mohammad Shami's estranged wife moves Supreme Court, alleges he used to demand dowry, had...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Go on and lead the next generation': Virat Kohli's message to Shubman Gill after his maiden IPL...

'Go on and lead the next generation': Virat Kohli's message to Shubman Gill after his maiden IPL...

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar reveals getting bitten by a dog before MI vs LSG IPL 2023 clash

WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar reveals getting bitten by a dog before MI vs LSG IPL 2023 clash

WATCH: RCB stars pay a special visit to Mohammed Siraj's new home in Hyderabad before crucial IPL...

WATCH: RCB stars pay a special visit to Mohammed Siraj's new home in Hyderabad before crucial IPL...

'Don't think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul will play T20 cricket': Aakash Chopra predicts...

'Don't think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul will play T20 cricket': Aakash Chopra predicts...

Barca president stresses good relationship with Messi but no plan to bring him back

Barca president stresses good relationship with Messi but no plan to bring him back