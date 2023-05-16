'Gujarat mein hun, mera khaana nahi milega na': Mohammed Shami leaves Ravi Shastri in splits on diet question

In the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, Mohammed Shami has been a standout performer for the Gujarat Titans. Shami has been particularly impressive with the new ball, helping his team gain an early advantage in almost every game. He has been responsible for reducing the opposition to two or three down in the first six overs. On Monday, May 15, Shami took three wickets inside the field restrictions to take his tally of powerplay wickets to 15 out of the 23 he has in IPL 2023.

Shami reveals reason behind his form

Currently, Shami is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, holding the coveted purple cap with 23 wickets to his name. Shami added four wickets to his tally during his team's comprehensive 34-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shastri asked Mohammed Shami cheekily about his diet, mentioning that he is looking stronger and fitter than ever and despite playing for almost 1.5 months in heat in the IPL, he is running faster and with even more strength. Shami was quick to respond saying, "Gujarat mein hun, mera khaana nahi milega na. Lekin Gujarati food enjoy kar raha hun (I am in Gujarat. I won't get my food here. But, I am enjoying Gujarati food nonetheless.)"

Ahmedabad pitch assisting my skillset

According to Shami, the wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium provides assistance to seam bowling and movement, particularly at the start of the innings. Therefore, he aimed to hit the right areas, maintain tight lines, and force the batters to play.

Shami's excellent form not only bodes well for the Gujarat Titans going into the knockouts but also for Team India, as the World Test Championship (WTC) final is fast approaching.