Watch: Gujarat Titans hold special ceremony to celebrate milestones for Mohammed Shami & Wriddhiman Saha

Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha had special milestones to celebrate on Tuesday as they both completed 100 and 150 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL), respectively.

The Gujarat Titans teammates were named in the playing XI for the match against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both Shami and Saha were presented with special trophies before the toss as GT players formed a huddle around the duo.

Shami was presented with the trophy by fellow pacer Mohit Sharma while Saha got his one from captain Hardik Pandya as everyone in the huddle cheered for the veteran duo.

Saha started his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders in the very first season in 2008 and has since amassed 2564 runs at an average of 25.14 with one hundred and 11 half-centuries.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper has played for KKR, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Sunrisers Hyderabad and GT in the IPL till date.

He was the first batter to hit a hundred in an IPL final, a feat which he achieved in a losing cause for KXIP in IPL 2014 against his former team KKR.

Shami also started his IPL career with KKR in 2011 and has since played for Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals), Punjab Kings and GT. He has bagged 109 wickets at a strike rate of 19.94.