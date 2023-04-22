From Mohammed Shami to Rashid Khan, this is how IPL 2023 stars celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr; Watch

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, is being celebrated in India today (April 22) and our Indian Premier League stars are no exception.

From Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan in Gujarat Titans to Rahmanullah Gurbaz in Kolkata Knight Riders, Muslim players in the league were seen hugging and wishing each other and their teammates on the joyous occasion.

IPL Teams are taking to social media to show their fans on how they are celebrating Eid and we are absolutely loving it.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Read Also Inside the lavish homes of CSK players: From MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja