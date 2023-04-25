 GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Arjun Tendulkar gets Wriddhiman Saha in 3rd over
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGT vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Arjun Tendulkar gets Wriddhiman Saha in 3rd over
Live Updates

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Arjun Tendulkar gets Wriddhiman Saha in 3rd over

GT vs MI, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans will look to continue with their winning momentum as they get ready to host five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. Follow our Live Blog for the latest updates and scores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
BCCI/IPL
25 April 2023 07:43 PM IST

WICKET! Wriddhiman Saha c Ishan Kishan b Arjun Tendulkar 4 (7 balls). Gujarat Titans 12/1 (2.1 overs) vs Mumbai Indians

25 April 2023 07:43 PM IST

100th IPL match for Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha

25 April 2023 07:43 PM IST

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

25 April 2023 07:43 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

25 April 2023 07:43 PM IST

Rohit Sharma wins the toss in Ahmedabad, Mumbai Indians opt to bowl first against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium

25 April 2023 07:43 PM IST

Gujarat Titans will look to continue with their winning momentum as they get ready to host five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Gujarat Titans hold special ceremony to celebrate milestones for Mohammed Shami & Wriddhiman...

Watch: Gujarat Titans hold special ceremony to celebrate milestones for Mohammed Shami & Wriddhiman...

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Arjun Tendulkar gets Wriddhiman Saha in 3rd over

GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Arjun Tendulkar gets Wriddhiman Saha in 3rd over

WATCH: MS Dhoni loses his cool again, gives death stare to Moeen Ali during RCB vs CSK

WATCH: MS Dhoni loses his cool again, gives death stare to Moeen Ali during RCB vs CSK

Ajinkya Rahane 2.0: Determined Mumbaikar shows it's never too late to make India comeback

Ajinkya Rahane 2.0: Determined Mumbaikar shows it's never too late to make India comeback

Mauricio Pochettino closing in on Chelsea job as Todd Boehly looks to get house in order

Mauricio Pochettino closing in on Chelsea job as Todd Boehly looks to get house in order