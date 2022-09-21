Gujarat Titans set to launch athleisure collection at Lakme Fashion Week this October

Gujarat Titans | Photo: File

In a first of its kind collaboration, Gujarat Titans, IPL Champions for the 2022 season and ace designer Kanika Goyal are bringing out a dynamic streetwear collection for the Titans' fan base. The athleisure collection will be launched in two segments, with the first Autumn-Winter collection launching at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week scheduled from 12th-16th October 2022, and the other Spring-Summer collection scheduled for a later stage.

Riding on the success and support they got in their debut Tata IPL season; the team aims to offer its fans an experience to own and carry the spirit of the team. This marks another milestone among the many firsts Gujarat Titans has accomplished thus far.

Kanika, who is known for her striking innovations in fashion, and for imbibing a strong emotional and cultural undertone with her collections is also reflected in her latest collection for the Gujarat Titans - forward moving attitude. Kanika tells us that the streetwear collection is aimed at bringing fans one step closer to the Gujarat Titans identity and giving them a scope to wear and flaunt the indomitable spirit of the team.

"I am excited to collaborate with the Gujarat Titans on this fun, new collection. I have worked to bring together streetwear and sport, in a new wat that is seamless and accessible to fans," says Kanika. "I am looking forward to the launch of this collection and getting to know Gujarat Titans' fans as a new audience of shoppers."

Cricket fans around the world will have a chance to lay their hands on the cricket inspired collection designed by Kanika Goyal through an exclusive limited-edition retail range to be available post-launch on the official Gujarat Titans website.