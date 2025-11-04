 Bangladesh T20I Skipper Litton Das Offers Prayers At Shiv Temple During Break From Cricket; Check Pics
Photographs from the visit show Litton standing silently among many Shivalingas, hands folded in prayer within a forest setting.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 08:33 AM IST
Image: Litton Das/X

Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das recently visited a Shiv temple for a moment of spiritual reflection following the team’s T20I series against the West Indies. Photographs from the visit show Litton standing silently among many Shivalingas, hands folded in prayer within a forest setting. Vibrant prayer flags flutter in the background, enhancing the serene atmosphere. In one image, the wicketkeeper-batter is also seen performing an abhishekam, a ritual offering to a Shivling.

Litton points to crowded calendar for T20I series defeat to West Indies

Litton said the players needed rest to rejuvenate before their next commitments. Bangladesh have been one of the busiest cricket teams in 2025, playing 42 matches just two fewer than Pakistan. The side has consistently shouldered a heavy workload, having played over 40 international matches in each of the past five years. Their calendar will wrap up with two Tests and three T20Is against Ireland in November and December.

“We had separate fitness and skill camps before the Netherlands series. Then we beat them at home, went to the Asia Cup, followed by the Afghanistan series in the UAE, and returned home for the West Indies ODIs and T20Is,” Litton explained. “Except for me I wasn’t in the T20I squad—most of the players have been playing continuously. Sometimes the players just need rest because when you play non-stop, things don’t always go your way.”

He added that the brief break after the West Indies series would allow the squad at least ten days to unwind before resuming training for the upcoming Ireland series. “I think everyone will recover well and come back stronger,” Litton said.

The Ireland tour of Bangladesh will feature two Test matches and three T20Is. Ireland Men were last in Bangladesh in 2023 when they played the first-ever Test match between the two nations. Bangladesh won the match by 7 wickets.

