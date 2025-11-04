 Pakistan Cricket Board Removes Women's Team Head Coach Muhammad Wasim After Disastrous World Cup Campaign
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan Cricket Board Removes Women's Team Head Coach Muhammad Wasim After Disastrous World Cup Campaign

Pakistan Cricket Board Removes Women's Team Head Coach Muhammad Wasim After Disastrous World Cup Campaign

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed women’s team head coach Muhammad Wasim following the side’s poor performance in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, where they finished last. Wasim’s contract ended with the event, and PCB plans to appoint a new, possibly foreign, coach. Former captain Bismah Maroof is also being considered for the role.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan Cricket Board Removes Women's Team Head Coach Muhammad Wasim After Disastrous World Cup Campaign | X @ProSportsStudio

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board has removed the head coach of the national women's team, Muhammad Wasim in the wake of the side's disastrous campaign in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup recently.

Though Pakistan qualified for the showpiece event in April by topping the qualifiers held in Lahore, they finished last in the eight-team tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan played all its matches in Colombo.

The team, led by Fatima Sana, lost four matches while three games were abandoned due of rain.

FPJ Shorts
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO
Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On Hold': Report
Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On Hold': Report
Ordered Veg, Received Non-Veg: Startup Founder Udit Goenka Slams Swiggy, Threatens Legal Action
Ordered Veg, Received Non-Veg: Startup Founder Udit Goenka Slams Swiggy, Threatens Legal Action

PCB said that Wasim's contract had ended with the World Cup and the board had decided not to extend it, and instead appoint a new head coach.

Read Also
'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win
article-image

Wasim, a former Test player who has also served as chief selector of the men's teams, was appointed head coach last year.

His tenure saw the Pakistan team lose the Asia Cup semifinals and then getting knocked out in the league stages of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

A reliable source said the PCB was looking for a foreign coach but if a suitable candidate isn't found, former women's team captain Bismah Maroof could get the job.

The source added that the rest of the support staff will also be changed in a few days.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

R Ashwin Pens Emotional Statement For Sydney Thunder Fans After Knee Injury Forces Him Out Of Big...

R Ashwin Pens Emotional Statement For Sydney Thunder Fans After Knee Injury Forces Him Out Of Big...

Women's World Cup Stars In Focus As Clock Ticks Towards WPL 2026 Retention Deadline

Women's World Cup Stars In Focus As Clock Ticks Towards WPL 2026 Retention Deadline

Pakistan Cricket Board Removes Women's Team Head Coach Muhammad Wasim After Disastrous World Cup...

Pakistan Cricket Board Removes Women's Team Head Coach Muhammad Wasim After Disastrous World Cup...

'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win

'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win

'Our BCCI Is Only Dhandha...': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Board Over India A vs...

'Our BCCI Is Only Dhandha...': Shiv Sena UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Board Over India A vs...