Updated on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

Guess who's back: Novak Djokovic returns with win over Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai

Novak Djokovic returned with a win at the Dubai Tennis Championships in his first match since the vaccination and visa saga in the build-up to the Australian Open.

And on his return to action, he saw off Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3.

After thanking the crowd following his first match of 2022, Djokovic added: "I couldn't pick a better place to kick start the season - it was the best possible experience tonight.

Number one seed Djokovic saved all seven break points he served against Musetti — the world number 58 — and will face either Russia's Karen Khachanov or Australia's Alex de Minaur in round two.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:32 PM IST
