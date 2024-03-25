GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's Father Embraces Him After Gujarat's Victory In Ahmedabad; Video

Shubman Gill's father embraces him. | (Credits: Twitter)

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill's father was present at their team hotel to embrace him after the opening batter led his side to victory in the IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Ahmedabad. In a video that went viral on social media, Gill's other family members also hugged him, with head coach Ashish Nehra having a word with the youngster's father.

The Punjab-born batter made his captaincy debut in IPL against the Mumbai Indians and scripted a remarkable come-from-behind victory for the Titans. Chasing 169, Mumbai Indians were on track after the halfway stage, but Gill, who had replaced Hardik Pandya in the role, shuffled his bowlers quite well to restrict the opposition to 162.

"We just wanted to build on the pressure and wait for them to make mistakes" - Shubman Gill

Gill, who made a promising 31, hailed the bowlers for bowling outstandingly amid the dew coming in and expressed gratitude towards the fans, who came and supported them. He stated during the post-match presentation:

"The way the boys held their nerves with dew coming in, it was outstanding. The way our spinners bowled made sure we are always in the game. It's all about holding your nerves. He (Sai Sudharsan) has been a revelation for us. We just wanted to build on the pressure and wait for them to make mistakes. The crowd is one thing, have always come whether it is a day game or a night game and shout out to all the fans who have come here to support us."

The Titans will next face the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.