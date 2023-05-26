GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live & Top Moments: Hardik Pandya seeks to get better of former team Mumbai Indians in virtual semi-final showdown

26 May 2023 06:56 PM IST
It's raining in Ahmedabad. The forecast isn't too threatening, so let's hope that the weather clears quickly.
GT PREDICTED XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar/Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami
MI PREDICTED XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan
Emerging from the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya has established himself as a formidable leader during his tenure with the Gujarat Titans. He skillfully guided the team to consecutive playoffs in two seasons, showcasing his leadership prowess. However, will his achievements be sufficient to halt the relentless momentum of the Mumbai Indians? The Mumbai-based team has shown remarkable resilience and determination, overcoming their own setbacks and hardships as they charge towards yet another appearance in the IPL final.
Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of the match will face Chennai Super Kings in the final at the same venue on Sunday.
Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians
