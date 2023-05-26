GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live & Top Moments: Hardik Pandya seeks to get better of former team Mumbai Indians in virtual semi-final showdown

Emerging from the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya has established himself as a formidable leader during his tenure with the Gujarat Titans. He skillfully guided the team to consecutive playoffs in two seasons, showcasing his leadership prowess. However, will his achievements be sufficient to halt the relentless momentum of the Mumbai Indians? The Mumbai-based team has shown remarkable resilience and determination, overcoming their own setbacks and hardships as they charge towards yet another appearance in the IPL final.