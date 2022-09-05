Govt summons Wikipedia executives after Arshdeep Singh's page defaced to show links with Khalistan

According to reports, the Centre believes that the revisions (which incorrectly indicated a link to Khalistan) could lead to discord in India. | Pic: Twitter

Indian Wikipedia executives have been summoned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to provide an explanation on how the Wikipedia page of Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh was modified to indicate his affiliation with Khalistan.

According to reports, the Centre believes that the revisions (which incorrectly indicated a link to Khalistan) could lead to discord in India.

According to reports, changes to the page could put Arshdeep Singh's family in situations requiring law and order.

After India's five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, the Wikipedia item was modified.

After India lost, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh received criticism for dropping a catch during the game.

Following this, the Wikipedia page entries read that Singh had been selected to play for the "Khalistani national cricket team". The page was subsequently restored.