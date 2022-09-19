WATCH: Netas hog limelight again; Bengal Guv pushes Sunil Chhetri aside for photo-op

Let us know! 👂

Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chhetri, won the Durand Cup on Sunday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata by defeating Mumbai City FC 2-1.

But when Chhetri went to receive the trophy, the minister who was handing it to him, shoved the skipper aside for obstructing his vision during the photo shoot.

Unfortunately, there were not just one, but two such incidents. In the first, the skipper Chhetri was moved aside by West Bengal Governor La Ganesan. As if that wasn't enough, Sivasakthi Narayanan, the night's first goal-scorer for Bengaluru, was pushed aside by another key guest.

This is what happened with shivshakti minutes before Chhetri. pic.twitter.com/TZmLP93Sdj — Akansh (@AkanshSai) September 18, 2022

The video of the incident went viral on social media with Twitterati criticising the minister’s behaviour.

Even sportspersons, experts, journalists or fans, everyone was appalled by the event.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra termed the behaviour disgusting while many said that the video summarised how sportspersons are treated in India.

