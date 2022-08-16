'Very harsh': Indian footballers Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri on FIFA's suspension of AIFF

Former and current Indian footballers Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri called the FIFA suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as harsh and felt that it was unfortunate that FIFA has taken this step when all the preparation for the U-17 World Cup has been completed.

"Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football and at the same time I feel it's a very harsh decision of FIFA to ban Indian football. It's very important that all the stakeholders come together and get the system right and everybody works for the betterment of Indian football," said Bhutia, a former captain.

India's leading goal-scorer and national team captain Sunil Chettri said, "People who are involved are doing their best to make sure that we are going to come out with the best results possible. Everyone is working hard towards it. As far as players are concerned we are going to make sure that we do our work properly."

Meanwhile, former AIFF secretary Kushal Das, however, is hopeful that authorities will come up with a better solution to this problem. "FIFA does not like third-party interference in the matter. Authorities should come out with a better solution to this problem. I hope Indian football won't suffer with this," he said.