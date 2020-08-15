Gone in sixty seconds: Lyon condemn Pep Guardola’s Manchester City to 3-1 loss in Lisbon in Champions League

A day after Pep Guardiola’s former team was spanked 8-2 by a rampant Bayern Munich, Manchester City was cancelled brutally by Lyon.

The French club ran out 3-1 winners on a tense night in Lisbon which saw City dominate possession but failed to capitalise.

They had 71% possession but failed to make it count.

Cornet opened the scoring on 24 minutes who curled in a first-time shot from 30 years out, catching Ederson off his line.

City hit back with a clockwork pass move with Mahrez passing the ball to Sterling who pulled it back for De Bryune to slide home.

10 minutes later Aouar played a gorgeous through ball to split the City backline which was meant for Ekambi. The striker however had the foresight to realise he was offside and left it for substitute Moussa Dembele who side-footed it past Ederson to make it 2-1.

Then came the 86th minute where the match was decided within sixty second. First, Jesus sent a godsent ball across the face of the goal for Raheem Sterling who managed to miss it from six yards. It was one of the most remarkable misses one had ever seen.



Just 59 seconds later, Aouar took a poor shot which Ederson palmed away only for Dembele to finish off the rebound and condemn Pep Guardiola to another Champions League defeat.



Reactions

Kylian Mbappe really seemed to enjoy City’s humiliation and congratulated Lyon.