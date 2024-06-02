'God's Plan Baby': Virat Kohli Remarks As Star Batter Wins ICC Men's ODI Cricket Of The Year 2023 Award; Video

Virat Kohli was crowned ICC ODI Cricketer of The year. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli was seen yelling 'God's plan baby' to Rinku Singh before receiving the trophy for being the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 and receiving the cap. The ICC's official handle on X shared the video of the same on their official social media handles as Kohli struck various stylish poses.

The 35-year-old indeed had a year to remember, headlined by a record-shattering 2023 World Cup campaign. The right-handed batter finished the tournament as the leading run-getter with 765 runs, registering the record for most runs by a batter in a single campaign, thereby breaking Sachin Tendulkar's 673 runs hammered in the 2003 edition. With 1377 runs in 21 ODIs in 2023, the former Indian captain finished as the 2nd highest run-getter.

Team India tame Bangladesh in the practice match ahead of their T20 World Cup 2024 opener:

Despite Virat Kohli's absence due to being rested, Rohit Sharma's men hardly faced any issue in defeating Bangladesh. Exploits from Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya propelled India to 182-5. In response, the Tigers managed only 122 in their stipulated 20 overs, handing the Men in Blue a 60-run win. Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube snared two apiece to star in their win.

India's campaign commences against Ireland in New York on June 5th as they hope to win their 2nd T20 World Cup trophy, having won their first in the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa.