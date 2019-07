GMAAA: Aaryan Bhosale, Rujuta Bhatt Khade set new marks

Mumbai: Aaryan Bhosale of Forest Club And Rujuta Bhatt Khade from Khar Gymkhana re-wrote records on the opening day of the GMAAA senior and lower age group swimming meet, held at Tata Power Swimming Pool, Chembur, here on Saturday.

Aaryan, who clocked 02:14.72 seconds in the men’s 200m backstroke event, bettered his own 2017 record of 02:15.82 secs, while Rujuta, who is making comeback after a long break,

pipped Aarti Patil of MLWB to win gold in the 50m freestyle to win the event with a record time. She clocked 00.26.78 secs and in the process bettered Kenisha Gupta’s last year’s timings of 00:27. 41 secs.

Apeksha Fernandes of IIT (Powai), who had excelled in an earlier meets, ended with a double gold by winning the 200m butterfly stroke (02:29.50 secs) and 400m individual medley ( 05:44.97 secs) events. But her efforts failed to better the existing timings of both the events.

Results: Men (200m backstroke): A Bhosale – 02:14.72 secs. (old record- 02:15. 82 secs). Women (50m freestyle): R Bhatt Khade – 00:26.78 secs. (Old record- 00:26.78 secs.).

Other results

Women: 50m breaststroke: Z Jabbar – 00:36.27 secs.; 100m breaststroke: A Patil – 01:19.22.2 secs.; 200m butterfly: A Fernandes – 02:29.50 secs.; 50m freestyle: R Khade (Khar Gym)- 00:26.78 secs –NMR; 200m freestyle: M Bhosale – o2:28.75 secs. 800m freestyle: R Darvesh (YMCA) – 11:25.34secs.; 400m IM: A Fernanes - 05:44.97 secs.

Men: 200m backstroke: A Bhosale – 02:14.72 secs. (NMR).; 50m breaststroke: R Mishra - 31:95.02 secs.; 100m breaststroke: D Patil (MLWB) – 01:22.52 secs.; 200m butterfly: D Ambokar – 02:39.97 secs.; 200m butterfly: D Ambokar –02:19.17 secs.; 50m freestyle: R Mishra - 00:24. 97 secs.; 200m freestyle: A Fernandes - 02:02.08 secs.; 800m freestyle: D Ambokar – 09:25.69 secs.; 400m IM: Dev Ambokar (GAF) – 05:13.43 secs.