Congratulations! Glenn Maxwell And His Wife Blessed With Baby Boy; Check His Name & Photo

Glenn Maxwell and his wife have been blessed with a baby boy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Explosive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman has announced the birth of a baby boy through her Instagram handle. The couple have also named their new-born baby as 'Logan Maverick Maxwell'. Vini Raman took to her official social media account and posted a picture of the baby with themselves.

During IPL 2023, when the Victorian was plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Raman announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram with caption:

"Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023. t’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know first hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss."

Glenn Maxwell selected in Australia's 2023 World Cup squad:

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old all-rounder is gearing to represent Australia in the 2023 World Cup, beginning next month. During an interaction a month ago, the veteran said he feels fit and is not thinking of retirement. As quoted by Perth Now, he claimed:

"I’ll keep playing as long as people will have me, until they think that someone is more deserving of my spot, which is fine. Until then, I’ll keep plugging along. I still feel fit, I still feel young, especially with the role I play. I still try to hit it to hotspots on the field, I’m not hiding at all."

Maxwell, who suffered a leg injury immediately after the 2022 T20 World Cup, played an integral role in helping Australia clinching the 2015 edition. The right-hander made 324 runs in 8 matches at 64.80.

