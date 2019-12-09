Give me back my old number: Tiemoue Bakayoko in hilarious gaffe for AS Monaco

Tiemoue Bakayoko, the Chelsea midfielder who is on loan with his former team AS Monaco, made a major gaffe during Monaco's 3-0 win over Amiens this weekend. The big defensive midfielder forgot his jersey number, and almost subbed himself off by mistake.

Bakayoko wears the No.6 at Monaco, but he seemed not to know that as when he saw the No.14 go up on the substitution board, he jogged to the sideline, clapping to the home support. When he got to the touchline and tried to walk off, the official shooed him away, saying he wasn't the player being subbed.