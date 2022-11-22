Girls' U-15 cricket: Sanmaya Upadhayay's solid 143 powers Team-B to victory

Representative Image

Mumbai: The solid batting performance from opener Sanmaya Upadhayay who scored 143 (147 balls, 29x4s) powered Team-B to a convincing 80-run win against Team-A in a second round match of the first MCA Girls' U-15 cricket tournament organised by Jolly Gymkhana.

This was Team-B’s second successive win.

Team-A electing to field first faced the brunt of Sanmaya batting prowess as she along with opening partner Dhanshri Lavande (28 runs) hammered the bowling putting of 74 runs for the first wicket which helped Team-B reach a huge total of 256 runs for 5 wickets in 48 overs. The pick of the Team-A bowling was Siddhi Kamthe 2/30).

In reply, Team-A started positively as the openers Snehalata Dhangda 58 runs (92 balls, 10x4s) and Kritika Yadav 41 runs put on 79 runs in a first wicket partnership. But, thereafter the Team-A batting lost its way and were were restricted to 176 for 5 wickets in 48 overs. Ananya Shetty claimed 2 wickets for 37 runs.

Brief scores: Team-B 256 for 5 wickets, 48 overs (Sanmaya Upadhayay 143 (147 balls, 29x4s), Dhanshri Lavande 28, Siddhi Kamthe 2/30) beat Team-A 176 for 5, 48 overs (Snehalata Dhangda 58 (92 balls), 10x4s), Kritika Yadav 41; Ananya Shetty 2/37). Result: Team-B won by 80 runs.