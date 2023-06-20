Germany Unveils Teddy Bear as Mascot For Euro 2024 But This Time With Pants; Netizens Approve

In an exciting development for the upcoming European Championship in Germany, it has been revealed that the tournament's mascot will be a teddy bear. This time, however, the teddy bear will be appropriately dressed, avoiding the controversial naked appearance of its predecessor.

The adorable mascot made its debut on Tuesday morning, surprising children at a primary school in Gelsenkirchen. It is scheduled to make another appearance later in the day before the team's friendly game against Colombia.

The new mascot features a large head with endearing big eyes, and most importantly, it proudly dons a pair of shorts. This is a notable departure from the 2006 World Cup mascot, a lion named "Goleo," which faced widespread ridicule for its lack of pants.

In addition to the shorts, the teddy bear mascot also sports a complete soccer ensemble, including a jersey, socks, and boots. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in naming the mascot by selecting from options such as Albärt, Bärnardo, Bärnheart, or Herzi von Bär. The term "Bär" holds significance as it means "bear" in German.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With this charming and properly attired teddy bear mascot, Germany aims to create an engaging and family-friendly atmosphere for the European Championship, uniting fans of all ages in their love for the sport.

"As a parent, I know how important it is to stimulate children's imagination," Euro 2024 tournament director Philipp Lahm said.

"With the launch of our tournament mascot, we hope to create a fun and likeable character that will inspire them to enjoy playing football."

The mascot is due to appear in host cities over the next year. Germany will host the tournament from June 14-July 14, 2024.

"The mascot pays homage to the popular children's teddy bear toy, which is said to have originated in Germany in the early 20th century.

"It hopes to inspire 10 million children across Europe to get active, starting its #MakeMoves journey in schools and challenging pupils to use their own physical activity to spark the mascot into life and make it move," UEFA said in a statement.

Over the next two weeks, children in UEFA's Football in Schools programme along with fans on UEFA.com will vote to decide the mascot's name between Albärt, Bärnardo, Bärnheart or Herzi von Bär. "Bär" is the German word for bear. (With PTI inputs)

Read Also Gareth Southgate to continue as England manager, targets Euro 2024 final