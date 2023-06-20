Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, scored a hat trick to help England conclude their season in impressive fashion, delivering a resounding 7-0 victory over North Macedonia. This triumph maintains England's flawless record and their position at the top of Group C in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Saka Sensational

Saka, showcased his skills by scoring two remarkable goals. His first goal came from a difficult angle, as he unleashed a powerful shot into the net. Shortly after the second half began, Saka received an excellent pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold and confidently fired a shot from outside the box. He completed his first-ever career hat-trick by making a perfectly-timed run and calmly finishing the ball, adding to his outstanding individual season. With Saka's brilliance, England completely dismantled their opponents.

Thumping victory for Southgate's Lions

North Macedonia, who defeated Italy in last year's World Cup play-off, displayed stubborn resistance. However, England broke through when Harry Kane converted a cutback from Luke Shaw, which opened the floodgates for Gareth Southgate's team. Saka soon found the back of the net, followed by Marcus Rashford's close-range finish, rounding off an excellent first half for England.

The two goals Saka scored early in the second half sent the English supporters into a frenzy. The celebrations continued as Kalvin Phillips scored his first international goal, and Kane added another from the penalty spot after John Stones was fouled during a set-piece.

While England's cricket team has been praised for their attacking Bazball style, the football team's performance, known as Gazball, has led them to four consecutive wins in the qualifiers. They are well on their way to securing a spot in next summer's tournament in Germany.

England close to sealing qualification

Although qualification for Euro 2024 is not guaranteed, England currently holds a six-point lead over second-placed Ukraine, with a game in hand. Italy, in third place, has only played twice due to their Nations League commitments in this window.

For Gareth Southgate, the satisfaction lies in witnessing a positive, confident, and cohesive performance from his players at the end of a challenging campaign. The team faced heavy criticism and doubts after disappointing results last summer, including a familiar quarter-final exit at the World Cup. However, the potential of this team is evident, and their passionate supporters are now dreaming of glory in just twelve months' time.

"The scoreline is outrageous," England boss Southgate said afterwards. "There was no evidence Macedonia would suffer like that, that the game would be as straightforward as it was."