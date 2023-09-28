 'Gazab Bezzati Hai Yaar': Fans Bemused As Pakistan Bowlers Use 'Saffron Towels' To Dry Hands During Nets Session
The Pakistani bowlers were seen using saffron-coloured towels to dry their hands during their first nets session at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

The saffron colour has been trending ever since the Pakistan cricket team landed in India on Wednesday for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

The players were greeted with saffron-coloured scarves by the hotel staff in Hyderabad which created quite a lot of buzz on social media.

The saffron colour is not only present in the Indian flag but it is often attributed to the ruling BJP and other Hindu right-wing organisations in recent years.

Netizens were therefore, left confused as to whether the Pakistan team was trying to make a statement with the saffron towels or it was just a coincidence.

Pakistan in India after 7 years

The Pakistan cricket team has come to India after a gap of 7 years. They last toured here during the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Barring Salman Agha and Mohammad Nawaz, the rest of the players in the squad have set foot in India for the first time in a bid to clinch the ODI World Cup title for the second time in their history.

Pakistan will play a couple of warm-up matches against New Zealand (September 29) and Australia (October 3) before starting their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Oct 6.

They will then face Sri Lanka at the same venue on Oct 10 before going to Ahmedabad for the blockbuster clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Oct 14.

