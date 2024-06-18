 Gautam Gambhir & WV Raman Interviewed By CAC In Mumbai; KKR Mentor Set To Be Appointed Team India Coach This Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGautam Gambhir & WV Raman Interviewed By CAC In Mumbai; KKR Mentor Set To Be Appointed Team India Coach This Week

Gautam Gambhir & WV Raman Interviewed By CAC In Mumbai; KKR Mentor Set To Be Appointed Team India Coach This Week

The interview took place over a zoom call with both Gautam Gambhir and CAC chairman Ashok Malhotra attending it virtually.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman were on Tuesday interviewed by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the national team's head coach position.

The interview took place over a zoom call with both Gambhir and CAC chairman Ashok Malhotra attending it virtually.

"Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow," a BCCI source told PTI.

GG leading the race of candidates

Gambhir is believed to be the frontrunner in contention and the announcement of his name is a mere formality which could happen in the next 48 hours.

The specifics of Gambhir and Raman's interaction with CAC chairman Ashok Malhotra and his colleagues Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik were not immediately known. Both Paranjape and Naik are based in Mumbai.

The discussion, it is believed, was focussed on the roadmap Gambhir has in mind for the next three years, which will feature three ICC tournaments across formats.

Read Also
Gautam Gambhir To Demand For 'Full Command On Indian Team' As He Gives Interview To BCCI For Coach's...
article-image

Apex Council meeting

There is an Apex Council meeting on Tuesday evening and it is understood that secretary Jay Shah will apprise the members about the coach selection process before the final announcement is made. The CAC is also interviewing a few interested candidates for the North Zone selector's position.

The 42-year-old Gambhir recently guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL trophy as the team's mentor.

Current India coach Rahul Dravid will be stepping down at the end of the team's T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas.

The side is currently in Barbados for the Super 8 matches after remaining unbeaten in the group league stage. It will take on Afghanistan on June 20.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Koi Aapko Maa-Behen Ki Gaali Deta Rahe...': Mohd Nawaz, PCB Chairman 'Strongly Condemn' Abuse Faced...

'Koi Aapko Maa-Behen Ki Gaali Deta Rahe...': Mohd Nawaz, PCB Chairman 'Strongly Condemn' Abuse Faced...

Gautam Gambhir & WV Raman Interviewed By CAC In Mumbai; KKR Mentor Set To Be Appointed Team India...

Gautam Gambhir & WV Raman Interviewed By CAC In Mumbai; KKR Mentor Set To Be Appointed Team India...

‘Thala For A Reason’: FIFA Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture Ahead Of...

‘Thala For A Reason’: FIFA Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Picture Ahead Of...

'Indians Se Chidhne Se Achcha Cricket Pe Dhyaan De': Netizens Slam Pak Pacer Haris Rauf’s Violent...

'Indians Se Chidhne Se Achcha Cricket Pe Dhyaan De': Netizens Slam Pak Pacer Haris Rauf’s Violent...

Haris Rauf BREAKS SILENCE On Ugly Fight Video With Pak Fan: 'When It Comes To My Family, I Will...

Haris Rauf BREAKS SILENCE On Ugly Fight Video With Pak Fan: 'When It Comes To My Family, I Will...