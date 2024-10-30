 Gaurav Kapadia Elected President Of Khar Gymkhana With Overwhelming Majority
Gaurav Kapadia Elected President Of Khar Gymkhana With Overwhelming Majority

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
October 27, 2024-Khar, Mumbai: In a decisive victory, Gaurav Kapadia has been elected as the President of Khar Gymkhana for the 2024–26 term. Kapadia secured his position by defeating two-time past president Shyam Shroff with a remarkable margin of over 350 votes, showcasing the strong support from Gymkhana members.

The election results also highlighted a significant win for his team in the Managing Committee elections, with 10 out of 12 candidates from the team successfully securing seats. This overwhelming endorsement reflects the members confidence in the vision and initiatives proposed by Kapadia and his team.

As President, Kapadia is set to spearhead progressive transformation at Khar Gymkhana, emphasising the enhancement of sports and recreational facilities for all members. This pivotal victory marks the start of a new era for the gymkhana as the newly elected managing committee prepares to deliver on their commitment to foster a stronger, more inclusive, & united community.

