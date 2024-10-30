 Elcid Investment Shares Skyrockets Mind Blowing 6,692,534.56% On BSE After Relisting: Know Everything About It
Elcid Investments' sizeable ownership of Asian Paints Ltd. is a key element in the company's high valuation. The business owns about 2.95 per cent of Asian Paints, which is worth about Rs 8,500 crore.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image

One of the most costly stocks in India, Elcid Investments Ltd., recently made headlines when its price soared from a tidy sum of Rs 3.21 to an incredible Rs 2,36,250. This astounding change emphasises the business's distinct place in the industry and its sizeable stake in India's one of the biggest paint manufacturers, Asian Paints Ltd.

Elcid investment's in asian paint

In addition to increasing Elcid's market capitalisation, which is currently at Rs 4,725 crore, this holding shows that investors are confident in the company's ability to grow in the future.

Reslisting of Elcid investment

In order to facilitate price discovery, Elcid Investments was relisted on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on October 29, 2024, using a unique call auction mechanism.

Following the promoters' voluntary offer to delist the company at a base price of Rs 1,61,023 per share, this relisting took place; however, the offer was not accepted because public shareholders did not support it enough.

Investor interest

A lot of interest has been generated by the relisting among analysts and investors. Given its strategic investments, investors appear to be upbeat about Elcid's prospects going forward, based on the stock's market behaviour.

The transformation of Elcid Investments from a cheap penny stock to the most expensive stock in India is a prime example of the volatility and potential of the equity markets. Elcid Investments is attracting investors seeking high-value opportunities going forward thanks to its substantial holdings in Asian Paints and strategic market positioning after its relisting.

